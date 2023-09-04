UAW workers preparing to strike while negotiations continue

By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Negotiations between the UAW, Ford, GM, and Stellantis on a new contract are still ongoing, with the current contract set to expire on Sept. 14.

“We just want our fair share. We’re not trying to take anything away from what they’re doing. We just want to be able to provide for our families,” said Damon Richardson, a GM employee.

Richardson is paying close attention to a potential strike that could happen next week.

Negotiations between the UAW, Ford, GM, and Stellantis were front and center during the UAW’s Labor Day celebration in Flint.

Richardson said he’s doing what he can to prepare for a work stoppage.

“Trying to save. Making sure that I’m not doing unnecessary spending,” he said.

Retiree Deborah Thomas said it’s hard for her to save money because the cost of living is up.

“Well, I’m just going to do like my parents did, and I’m just going to tighten the belt loops and just hope for the best,” she said.

Thomas wants the retirees to get a cost of living increase, which is something she said hasn’t happened in quite a while.

“Do not forget the retirees. The union is formed on us and we paved the way for you, so we want you to pave the way for us,” Thomas said.

During Monday’s event, UAW Region 1D director Steve Dawes recognized some of the negotiators working to secure what he calls a fair, equitable contract for UAW members who could be on the verge of walking out.

“We have been under a series of events getting them ready. Next week, I’m going to be having some conversations with our IPS and our top organizations and we’re going to talk about the impact of what could happen. We’re just trying to get them ready. So that what we practice in peaceful times, we will engage in in not so peaceful times,” Dawes said.

Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley was also in attendance, pledging his full support for the UAW.

“I stand firmly with the workers of this community. I stand firmly with the workers that’s of a united mind. I won’t waffle on that. I stand firmly there. And I will be there if they engage in a fight,” Neeley said.

For his part, Richardson is hoping for the best but preparing to do what is necessary.

“It’s not just for me, it’s for the people that’s coming up behind me, as well as for the retirees that paved the way for me as well. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the sacrifices that they made,” Richardson said. “So, it’s just not being greedy and thinking of myself, but making sure that this contract not only benefits the retirees; it benefits the current person that’s working, and the future that’s coming behind us. So, if that means that we might have to go out, then we’re willing to go out.”

The UAW has proposed a 46 percent pay raise, 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay along with a restoration of traditional pensions.

The Big Three automakers, which have made billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW’s proposals claiming the union’s demands are unrealistic during a time of stiff competition with Tesla and other foreign automakers as the world shifts to electric vehicles.

