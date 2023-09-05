13-year-old boy drowned in Las Vegas floodwaters caused by heavy rain

Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.
Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.(KSNV via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 13-year-old boy drowned over the weekend in floodwaters amid a series of late-summer storms that drenched Las Vegas and caused widespread flooding throughout the desert valley.

The teenager was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Ryan Taylor of Las Vegas. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The coroner’s office said Ryan had been floating in floodwater on an innertube when he drowned. Further details weren’t released, but the office said in a statement that the teen was found injured Saturday afternoon near a busy intersection about 8 miles (12 kilometers) east of the Las Vegas Strip.

He was hospitalized and died in the early morning hours on Sunday.

“We wish to extend our sincere condolences to Ryan’s family and friends,” the coroner’s office said.

Two days of heavy rainfall last weekend flooded streets in Las Vegas, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and left dozens of vehicles stranded in muddy waters.

Las Vegas has been hit with at least 3.9 inches of rain this year, which is above normal for the desert oasis.

