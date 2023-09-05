19-year-old dies in fiery crash

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAPLE GROVE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old New Lothrop man died in a fiery crash in Saginaw County over the weekend.

The crash happened about 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 on Bishop Road near Peet Road in Maple Grove Township.

The preliminary investigation indicates the 19-year-old was driving northbound on Bishop Road when he lost control of his 2011 Nissan Juke and crashed into a ditch, Michigan State Police said.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the man, who was the only occupant in the car, died at the scene, MSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

