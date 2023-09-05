Aquarium hosting contest for kids to become marine biologist for a day

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan aquarium is hosting a contest that will allow three lucky students to become marine biologists for a day.

The three students who are chosen will shadow marine biologists at SEA LIFE in Auburn Hills and assist them with responsibilities like feeding sea turtles.

The contest is open to all Michigan students in sixth through 12th grade.

“The lucky winners will learn about the life support and filtration systems necessary to sustain dozens of large exhibits, test water conditions in the laboratory, prepare food for underwater creatures, feed the aquarium’s two rescued green sea turtles, and learn about conservation and public education programs,” the aquarium said.

Applications are open on the aquarium’s website through Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. To enter, students need to submit a brief essay about why a career working with sea creatures is their dream job.

A panel of SEA LIFE Aquarium staff will select the three winners for the one-day event, which takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

“This contest is a dream opportunity for students who want to pursue a career in marine biology and we’re excited to share an up-close look with the next generation,” said Lauren Grauer, curator for the SEA LIFE Aquarium. “Programs like this are hard to come by in Michigan, and we look forward to giving someone their first taste of the science, skills and technique behind caring for thousands of sea creatures each day. I’m confident the winner will walk away with a renewed passion for the ocean’s unique wildlife and the ways we can protect them for years to come.”

