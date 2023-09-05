Former GM employee sentenced for threatening to shoot up facility

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been sentenced after pleading guilty for threatening to shoot up the facility in 2022.

Paris Alexander threatened to shoot up the facility because he was angry GM opted to not rehire him, according to Flint Police Chief Terrance Green.

Alexander pleaded guilty to using a computer to commit a crime upon accepting a plea agreement on July 24. The plea agreement included no further up front jail or prison time, maximum term of probation with no sentence enhancement, and no consecutive sentencing.

He was sentenced to 5 years of probation three days in jail, however he received credit for three days served.

Alexander was also ordered to pay $766 in fines, and cannot have contact with GM.

The court has allowed him to transfer his supervision to North Carolina.

