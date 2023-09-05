Free well water testing for Michigan residents

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new program will provide free well water testing to ensure Michigan families’ water is safe to consume.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) are working in conjunction with local health departments (LHD) to provide the tests.

Michigan Legislature allocated $5 million last year to fund the free testing for residents who count on household or private wells for drinking water.

While most wells are tested when they’re first built, EGLE said they should be checked more frequently since water quality could change over time.

Many substances could be found in well water that are potentially harmful or could cause illness. Among those substances are bacteria, nitrates, and some metals, like arsenic.

EGLE provided the following steps for those who have a private well and want to test their water

Contact the LHD to find out if there is anything special they need to know about the water in the area.

Go to the EGLE website to add information to ask for a test and learn more about how to collect a water sample to send to the laboratory

If laboratory results need to be explained, the LHD will help out and provide all necessary information.

For those who test through the free program and discover their well water has a quality problem, the LHD will help with next steps.

