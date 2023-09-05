Heat & humidity eventually break with midweek showers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Whatever you did to stay cool on Labor Day, you’ll need to do the same today as the heat and humidity sticks around. With an area of low pressure on the way for the midweek period though, we’ll eventually catch a break and make a return to weather more typical of September. We can expect temperatures to begin to cool down on Thursday, then humidity levels dropping off shortly after on Thursday night. Friday and the weekend will actually feel quite refreshing!

Humidity takes a nicer turn at the end of the week. (WNEM)

The incoming low will bring rain showers, mostly on Wednesday and Thursday. However, before this low arrives, a few pop-up showers will be possible this Tuesday afternoon. Rain coverage will be quite sparse today though.

Today

This morning we’ve had temperatures ranging from the lower 60s up north to lower 70s south. Either way, with higher dew points it’s still feeling quite mild! For our students heading back to school today, make sure you have your water bottle filled up and wear lighter, loose fitting clothing to stay cool, especially if you have outdoor recess today. Hot weather will be around for the bus stops too. By noon we’ll already be crossing the 84-85 degree mark, eventually making our way up to 90 degrees this afternoon. We’ll have a similar southwest wind to Monday at 10 to 15 mph.

90 degrees is in reach today. (WNEM)

An isolated pop-up shower is possible this afternoon and evening. Any rain coverage is going to be few-and-far-between, it’s definitely not a guarantee it rains in any given town today. Any showers that do form will come to an end as the sun comes down, so into the night we’ll be back to dry weather. Outside of any showers, it’s going to be a partly cloudy sky this afternoon.

Any showers today will be very isolated. (WNEM)

Tonight

The partly cloudy skies continue tonight with a low of 70 degrees. The wind will be south southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph. If you have A/C you’ll likely need to keep it on again tonight as it will be too warm and humid for ideal windows-open conditions. As mentioned above, don’t worry though as cooler weather is on the way later this week!

Wednesday

Low pressure moving in from the northern Great Plains will bring a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms, the timing of this rain will be a little more variable through the day though. As of right now, the mostly likely times are late-morning, then again in the mid-afternoon. Any showers will likely be more isolated into the evening and Wednesday night. With the rain moving through though, thunderstorms will be in the mix where there’s also an isolated risk of severe weather.

Rain and storms are looking more likely Wednesday. (WNEM)

The Storm Prediction Center is maintaining a Marginal Risk of severe storms for Wednesday. This is lining up with what we’re seeing for tomorrow too. Mainly, we have the moisture and the heat for these storms to feed off of, but we’re lacking some other ingredients (primarily wind shear) so storms won’t be able to form as efficiently. This creates a threat of mainly wind gusts and heavy downpours, a lot of those wind gusts actually spurring from those downpours (this is called a microburst). Small hail is also a possibility.

There is an isolated severe weather risk on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 86 degrees with dew points still between 65 and 70 degrees, we also expect a southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Cooldown on the Way

Behind the aforementioned low pressure system, temperatures take a cooler and more comfortable turn. Starting Thursday, we’re back into the 70s with temperatures continuing to cool even more by Friday. Into the weekend we’ll hold temperatures just on either side of 70 degrees. The weekend will also just hold pleasant weather in general, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

The end of this week will be significantly cooler than the start of the week. (WNEM)

