Independence Bridge to close on Sept. 7

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge will be temporarily closed starting Thursday.

According to the city, the bridge will be closed Thursday, Sept. 7 starting at 5 p.m.

Drivers will need to take the planned detour route to Veterans Memorial Bridge during the closure.

The city said the bridge is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

