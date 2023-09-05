Independence Bridge to close on Sept. 7

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge will be temporarily closed starting Thursday.

According to the city, the bridge will be closed Thursday, Sept. 7 starting at 5 p.m.

Drivers will need to take the planned detour route to Veterans Memorial Bridge during the closure.

The city said the bridge is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

