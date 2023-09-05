Lansing Police search for missing endangered man

(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police is asking the public for help searching for a missing endangered man.

Abraham Syharath, 66, was last seen wearing a baseball hat, T-shirt, shorts and sneakers. He is described to be 5′0″ and weighing about 120 pounds.

It is unclear at this time when Syharath went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 438-4600.

