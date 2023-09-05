M-25 resurfacing starts Sept. 5 in Caseville

CASEVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface M-25 south of Caseville to the north city limit starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Work includes joint repairs, sidewalk ramp improvements compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and resurfacing. It’s part of a $3.3 million investment to improve more than 10.5 miles of M-25 through Huron and Tuscola counties, according to MDOT.

Work will be weather dependent and drivers are asked to use caution when approaching a construction zone. The work will improve the driving surface and extend the pavement’s life, according to MDOT.

Economic models show this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 47 jobs.

