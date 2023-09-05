Michigan city remembering Jimmy Buffett, inspiration for local festival

CASEVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Caseville is remembering singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett days after his death, whose music inspired a popular festival in the Michigan town.

“We’re gonna honor him like the man who deserves to be honored. He’s just an absolutely phenomenal person,” said Steve Louwers, the president of the Caseville Chamber of Commerce.

The people of Caseville are among many mourning singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett. He has a special connection with the region with his music and vibes inspiring the community’s most popular festival: Cheeseburger in Caseville.

“The creator approached us at the Chamber of Commerce office with the idea of having a festival that was pertaining to tropical music and tropical fun. And, you know, there was nothing better than Jimmy Buffett,” said Louwers.

Buffett died on Sept. 1, reportedly after battling a rare form of skin cancer, and while he knew about the festival in Caseville, he never got a chance to experience it.

“I do know that one year about three years ago…and he did mention the Cheeseburger in Caseville festival because it was taking place at the same time he was performing in Detroit. And we’re real proud of that,” Louwers said.

The event just celebrated its 25th anniversary in August, and like Buffett’s music, it brought generations of people together to enjoy a good time.

“Watching all the young families, mom and dad, grandma, grandpa and the grandkids walking down the stairs, or down the streets. It’s all inspired from Jimmy. It’s, I mean, he was such a great family man,” Louwers said.

And while the man who inspired the event will not be around, his spirit will live on in the cheeseburgers, music, and good vibes.

“Next year for the 26th year, we will definitely be speaking highly of what that man did for our small city of Caseville,” Louwers said. “We will definitely carry on his memory and memorialize him every year from here on out.”

