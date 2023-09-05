Not as hot Wednesday, still muggy with scattered rain

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a fairly quiet week so far, but we’ve ramped up the heat and humidity today!

Heat index values are well into the 90s for most of the area, so even if we haven’t reached the 90s, it sure feels like it. If you have outdoor plans tonight, be sure to take care of yourself when it comes to heat and humidity and hydrate!

Although most of the area should remain dry, there is a chance for at least a few pop-up showers and storms this evening before things quiet down later tonight.

This Evening & Overnight

With any storms that develop this evening, most of them are to our south as of 5:45 PM, we’re expecting heavy rain to be the main issue with plenty of moisture available from our humidity. Since these showers and storms are largely tied to the heat of the day, we should see things die off relatively quick after sunset tonight.

You can keep tabs on any storms this evening using our Interactive Radar.

Lows tonight are expected to be in the upper 60s and low 70s. (WNEM)

Outside of any storm threat, while we will cool off tonight compared to this afternoon, it won’t be by much. Expect temps to drop into the upper 60s and low 70s tonight, and the humidity won’t be going anywhere.

Wednesday

Storms are expected to be most numerous during the second half of the day, but are possible as soon as the morning. (WNEM)

We are keeping an eye on showers and storms on Wednesday, as there is at least a small chance that strong to severe storms could develop. The main threat would be strong wind gusts if severe weather were to occur. Currently, the best timing for this would be during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front swings through.

We are currently under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which suggests that any severe weather would be more isolated in nature, or in other words, most storms would not be severe.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for Wednesday. (WNEM)

Currently, we expect most of the storm development to be during the afternoon and evening, though some stray showers and storms during the morning cannot be ruled out. We do not expect this to be an all day rain at your house, with it being more of an “in and out” threat through the day.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Wednesday will be tricky, as there will be potential for some to reach the middle 80s, but much of that will depend on how long your town manages to stay dry. Our areas to the east like the Thumb, will have a chance to see the sun for a bit longer too, before clouds take over.

With the front slow to clear, not passing until Thursday, we may see showers and storms linger in scattered fashion Wednesday night. Lows will likely remain mild in the 60s, though not as warm as Tuesday night.

