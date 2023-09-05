‘Rent Is Too Damn High,’ rally for rent relief at the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today people stood on the steps of the State Capitol building to talk about the cost of rent going up, and living conditions going down.

The group, ‘Rent Is Too Damn High’, comprised of many across Michigan held banners and signs asking lawmakers to take action.

Justin Yuan who helped organize the Capitol event said today was a big step forward.

“I hope they hear us organizing, We are not just asking nicely, we are organizing and coming together. Just as the labor union makes us strong in the workplace, tenant unions make us strong at home,” said Yuan.

A couple of hundred people showed up to hear the message. The group would like to see a tenant bill of rights, a large investment into low-income affordable housing, and the removal of a ban on rent control that was put in place in 1988.

Ed Constable who is the president of the Genessee Land Lords Association said there is a reason why the cost of rent has gone up.

Constable said the cost of rent is affected by a rise in interest rates, taxes, and the cost of inspections.

he said when the property owner has to pay more money, they have to charge more per unit.

The Rent is Too Damn High group will be on the capitol lawn again tomorrow as they hope lawmakers will be in attendance to hear their plan.

