Three lanes of M-13 to close for bridge repair

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced it will be closing three lanes of M-13 (Washington Avenue) at I-675 in Saginaw to repair the I-675 overpass that was hit by an excavator.

On Monday, Aug. 28, an MDOT excavator hit the bottom of the I-675 overpass near the Dow Event Center. MDOT said the crew failed to properly assess the height of the equipment being taken under the bridge.

Related: ‘Mistakes happen’: MDOT explains bridge crash

Crews assessed damages last week and determined two steel beams under the bridge were severely damaged.

MDOT announced three lanes of M-13 (Washington Avenue) will be closed starting Wednesday, Sept. 6 so work can be done to fix the damage.

One lane of M-13 will be open at I-675 in each direction with traffic shifted, MDOT said.

MDOT is estimating the work to be finished by Wednesday, Sept. 20.

