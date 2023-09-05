Three lanes of M-13 to close for bridge repair

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced it will be closing three lanes of M-13 (Washington Avenue) at I-675 in Saginaw to repair the I-675 overpass that was hit by an excavator.

On Monday, Aug. 28, an MDOT excavator hit the bottom of the I-675 overpass near the Dow Event Center. MDOT said the crew failed to properly assess the height of the equipment being taken under the bridge.

Related: ‘Mistakes happen’: MDOT explains bridge crash

Crews assessed damages last week and determined two steel beams under the bridge were severely damaged.

Two steel beams under the bridge were severely damaged (WNEM)

MDOT announced three lanes of M-13 (Washington Avenue) will be closed starting Wednesday, Sept. 6 so work can be done to fix the damage.

One lane of M-13 will be open at I-675 in each direction with traffic shifted, MDOT said.

MDOT is estimating the work to be finished by Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.