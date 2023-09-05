Three mid-Michigan fire departments to receive share of $1.2M

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Three mid-Michigan fire departments will receive a share of $1.2 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The $1,247,542 in federal funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” Senator Debbie Stabenow said. “These new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

The Ogemaw Fire Department will receive $92,542 to purchase turnout gear for several township fire departments.

The Chesaning Brady Fire Department will receive $197,143 to replace outdated self-contained breathing apparatuses.

The Pinconning Fraser Fire Department will receive $957,857 to replace its current ladder truck and improve firefighter safety.

“Firefighters play an essential role in our communities and work tirelessly to protect Michiganders’ lives and property,” Senator Gary Peters said. “This funding will ensure that fire departments have the federal resources they need to keep our communities safe and to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

