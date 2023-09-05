Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday! Hope you all are well-rested from the holiday weekend and are eager to get back to work or school. We celebrate our remaining school districts for their first day of school today. Before you go, we put together a list of stories to know.

1. Labor Day is behind us and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and the Big Three are still negotiating, with nine days to go before a potential strike. The UAW contract with GM, Ford and Stellantis expires Sept. 14. Workers told TV5 they aren’t budging this time around and want a contract that helps workers of the past, present and future.

2. If you travel north for any reason, there’s a new project, putting in a new rest area in Otsego Co. on I-75. The current facility will be demolished. Work on the project begins today, Sept. 5. The rest area will be closed until mid-May.

3. An online auction will be held this week for surplus land and properties. One is scheduled for Midland County on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and one for Iosco County on Thursday, Sept. 7. Properties range from under an acre to 40-acres. If you want to bid, you must register. Bidding opens Wednesday at 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

4. Calling all teachers! Biggby Coffee wants to show their appreciation to you by offering a 16-ounce, hot or iced, drink for just $1.99. Educators have to show their school I.D. to get the deal. It’s the coffee chain’s way of saying thank you to teachers for all they do. Biggby offers coffee, lattes, teas and more.

5. Today marks the last first day of school for the 2023 back to school season. Districts in Genesee, Saginaw and Roscommon counties are welcoming students back for the year. With the return of schools, also marks a return of fall sports! With the heat these next few days, doctors are warning student athletes to practice safely. Keep well-hydrated, wear light clothing, practice early and take breaks. Have a great first day of school!

