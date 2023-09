SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The fall sports season is in full swing and tonight, the WNEM sports team made it out to two local matches, one in volleyball and one in boys soccer.

Carman-Ainsworth defeated Southwestern in volleyball, 3-0.

Swartz Creek defeated Genesee Christian in boys soccer, 1-0.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.