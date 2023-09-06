Cash reward offered for tips about unsolved murder

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are looking for tips related to an unsolved murder case.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 about 5:15 p.m., 25-year-old Quandrice Laron-Plez Shelby was found dead in a home in the 3800 block of Lorraine Avenue in Flint, Crime Stoppers said.

Quandrice Shelby
Quandrice Shelby(Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)

Investigators believe Shelby was shot and killed early that morning.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips that could help lead to a felony arrest in relation to this case.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3tips.com/488, or the Crime Stoppers website.

