Cash reward offered for tips about unsolved murder
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are looking for tips related to an unsolved murder case.
On Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 about 5:15 p.m., 25-year-old Quandrice Laron-Plez Shelby was found dead in a home in the 3800 block of Lorraine Avenue in Flint, Crime Stoppers said.
Investigators believe Shelby was shot and killed early that morning.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips that could help lead to a felony arrest in relation to this case.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3tips.com/488, or the Crime Stoppers website.
