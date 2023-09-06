First-of-its-kind hospitality program comes to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Hospitality Foundation (MIHF) announced Wednesday, Sept. 6, a hospitality and tourism management (HTM) program is now offered at Saginaw Career Complex (SCC) in conjunction with the Bavarian Inn.

Saginaw is one of eight high school programs in the state to launch this year with a goal of exposing students to new opportunities and careers.

High school students will now be able to earn the hospitality and tourism specialist credential. It is the preferred method to meet Michigan’s hospitality standards.

The program is the first-of-its-kind in Michigan, using American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) curriculum with support from the Bavarian Inn.

The program will launch this fall with students spending four days a week at the Bavarian Inn and one day of classroom instruction at the career complex. It will give students hands-on learning outside the classroom with real-world examples, according to the MIHF. Students will learn all aspects of the industry, from lodging, operations, event planning, water park management, golf and other parts of Frankenmuth’s booming tourism sector. Other related properties include the Temple Theater, Dow Event Center and more.

The program will be led by Bavarian Inn sales manager, Randy Hegenauer. He has more than 40 years of hospitality experience and worked as an instructor at Mott Community College and Northwood University.

“My philosophy is to expose as many students as possible in Saginaw County to the many unique and rewarding careers available to them in the hospitality industry,” Hegenauer said. “I love teaching and I love my career at Bavarian Inn. To be able to share my passion and bring this program to Saginaw Career Complex is extremely exciting.”

The curriculum has three main goals. First, generate an interest and provide the foundation to understand hospitality segments. Second, career readiness and position-specific skills to help them get started. Third, prepare students for the exam to earn the hospitality and tourism credential.

The additional seven programs will be at Benton Harbor Schools, Dexter Community Schools/South West Washtenaw Consortium, L’Anse Creuse Public Schools, Plymouth Canton Educational Park, Pontiac High School, Fraser High School and LISD Tech Center.

“This program was born out of a regional and statewide need to introduce students earlier to the hospitality industry,” said Jenny Geno, executive director of career and technical education at Saginaw Intermediate School District. “I’m grateful for all the support from the Zehnder family who were thrilled to partner, providing the space for students and a wonderful instructor.”

In Michigan, hospitality is an $18 billion industry supporting 595,000 jobs. It also ranks among the top 10 fastest growing sectors in the state, according to the MIHF.

For more information, visit https://www.mihf.org.

