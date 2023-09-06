Game of the Week, week 3 preview: Saginaw Heritage Hawks

The WNEM Game of the Week for week three will be Saginaw Heritage traveling to take on Grand Blanc.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The WNEM Game of the Week for week three will be Saginaw Heritage, who are traveling to take on Grand Blanc.

This will be the fifth meeting between the Heritage Hawks and the Grand Blanc Bobcats with the Bobcats leading the series three games to one.

The Hawks are 2-0 so far this season and are looking to make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Heritage is also looking to notch back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2006 and 2007.

The Hawks are off to an excellent start but they know there’s a long road ahead.

“Understanding that complacency kills. We’re in a good place being 2-0 but that couldn’t matter less heading into a week three against a very good team and program. And so we have to continue to prepare and progress day-to-day in a manner that’s going to give us a chance to beat a great team like Grand Blanc,” said Justin Thelen, the head football coach for Heritage.

Braylon Isom, a senior at Heritage and a wide receiver/defensive back for the team said his team will be ready.

“They have a lot of explosive players so I’m expecting them to come out explosive, throw some trick plays at us, do whatever they have to do but we’ll be ready for them,” he said.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, TV5 will preview the home team of Grand Blanc.

Read next:
Dogs euthanized, man charged for animal abuse
Anthony Jackson
First-of-its-kind hospitality program comes to Saginaw
Bavarian Inn Restaurant
Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Cash reward offered for tips about unsolved murder
Quandrice Shelby

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old dies in fiery crash
Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been charged after he allegedly sent a...
Former GM employee sentenced for threatening to shoot up facility

Latest News

The WNEM Game of the Week for week three will be Saginaw Heritage traveling to take on Grand...
Game of the Week, week 3 preview: Saginaw Heritage Hawks
Friday Night Lights
TV5′s high school football Game of the Week for Week 3 announced
Friday Night Lights
High school football rankings and schedules
It's time to vote for the TV5 Game of the Week, sponsored by Priority Waste.
Game of the Week Finalists