Game of the Week, week 3 preview: Saginaw Heritage Hawks

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The WNEM Game of the Week for week three will be Saginaw Heritage, who are traveling to take on Grand Blanc.

This will be the fifth meeting between the Heritage Hawks and the Grand Blanc Bobcats with the Bobcats leading the series three games to one.

The Hawks are 2-0 so far this season and are looking to make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Heritage is also looking to notch back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2006 and 2007.

The Hawks are off to an excellent start but they know there’s a long road ahead.

“Understanding that complacency kills. We’re in a good place being 2-0 but that couldn’t matter less heading into a week three against a very good team and program. And so we have to continue to prepare and progress day-to-day in a manner that’s going to give us a chance to beat a great team like Grand Blanc,” said Justin Thelen, the head football coach for Heritage.

Braylon Isom, a senior at Heritage and a wide receiver/defensive back for the team said his team will be ready.

“They have a lot of explosive players so I’m expecting them to come out explosive, throw some trick plays at us, do whatever they have to do but we’ll be ready for them,” he said.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, TV5 will preview the home team of Grand Blanc.

