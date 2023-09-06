Keeping an eye on storms tonight, cooler Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Heat and humidity stuck around today, though not quite as bad as Tuesday, and we had a round of rain come along for the ride earlier today.

That round of rain didn’t produce any warnings, but with some sunshine and a chance to recover some heat, we’ll be watching any showers and storms that re-develop tonight for the possibility of strong wind gusts.

Once the front responsible for these showers and storms moves through, plan on a much cooler air mass to settle in for the foreseaable future!

This Evening & Overnight

We are under a Marginal Risk for severe storms through this evening, with the threat running through about midnight or so.

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the main threats with storms this evening, along with the traditional lightning. These storms may be able to produce microbursts, which are intense areas of wind and rain that may produce damage, sometimes looking similar to tornado damage if they become strong enough.

We think this would be more of the exception rather than the norm, so most should avoid this, but we can’t rule it out completely. We also don’t expect every single town to see rain tonight, so you can keep your evening plans as scheduled, just be prepared if a storm moves over your area.

Lows tonight will be in the 60s, but not as warm and muggy as last night. (WNEM)

Clouds will stick around overnight, and showers will remain possible, but should be much more tame than anything that develops this evening. Overnight lows won’t be as muggy as last night, but are still expected to remain largely in the 60s.

Winds will be southwesterly initialy tonight, before turning west northwesterly or northwesterly later tonight, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday

A few spotty showers could linger into Thursday. (WNEM)

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected on Thursday, despite the passage of a cold front, with cool air aloft still providing an unstable air mass. Scattered showers are possible through the day tomorrow, and a few rumbles are possible, but we don’t expect the heavy rain potential of today.

Highs on Thursday will be much cooler. (WNEM)

Highs will be much cooler with the showers and clouds, with a mix of 60s and 70s. Mugginess may linger tomorrow, especially early in the day, with gradual improvement Thursday evening. Winds will become northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

For the most part, dry weather should take over into Thursday night, but clouds may prove stubborn into Friday. Lows are expected to drop into the 50s Thursday night, so we’ll at least be much more comfortable by then.

