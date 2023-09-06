Man sentenced to prison for deadly overdose

By George Castle
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Houghton Lake man was sentenced to prison for delivery causing death in a fentanyl overdose.

Chase Rosenthal, 28, was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will be serving 11 to 45 years in prison.

Chase Rosenthal
Chase Rosenthal(Roscommon County Sheriff's Department)

According to Attorney General’s (AG) Office, Rosenthal delivered fentanyl to another Houghton Lake man on May 27, 2022. Hours later, the man was found dead due to an overdose.

“Controlled substances like fentanyl carve devastation through families and across communities,” said Nessel. “My Department will use every resource available to fight back against the deadly opioid epidemic and hold accountable those who distribute narcotics and prey upon Michigan residents suffering from substance use disorder.”

Rosenthal pleaded guilty to one count of delivery causing death in July.

