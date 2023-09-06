Michigan power outages considered worst among Midwest states

(WILX)
By Justin Kent
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Michigan customers experienced an average of 14.6 hours of power outages yearly from 2013-2021.

That is double the national average of 7.3 hours. Michigan currently ranks sixth worst in the nation.

The Michigan Public Service Commission says they are in the middle of an audit to compare Michigan utility companies to other states.

Dan Scripps, the Chair for the Michigan Public Service Commission, said they will hear customer complaints until September 22, wait for the final results of the Audit, and weigh the options as far as a penalty companies like DTE or Consumers might face.

Josh Paciorek, a Spokesperson with Consumers Energy, said the weather is the number one cause of outages.

Paciorek said, “As we have been watching over the past several years, what we have been noticing is that there is an increase in the number of severe weather events.”

According to Paciorek, Consumers Energy has proposed a program allowing them to bury around 400 miles of power lines every year.

This, along with other measures Consumers Energy is taking, will help improve the power grid and minimize Outages and the time it takes to turn back on the lights.

