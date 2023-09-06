MSU introducing walk-through metal detectors at Spartan Stadium

(Sara Schulz)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan fans will soon see walk-through metal detectors in Spartan Stadium in the next home game.

Michigan State University (MSU)’s new walk-through metal detectors at Spartan Stadium will be in place for the upcoming football game on Sept. 9 vs. Richmond.

“We are committed to continuing to enhance our safety and security portfolio at Michigan State University,” said Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch. “This new addition to Spartan Stadium will continue to make sure the venue remains safe for all to enjoy.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early to help speed up the process of their entry. Guests will not have to initially remove items from their pockets when entering the stadium unless the metal detector alarms. In this case, guests will be checked individually with a security wand.

Walk-through metal detectors are already in place at the Breslin Center. They will also be added to the Wharton Center, Munn Ice Arena and the MSU Tennis Center.

MSU Police and Public Safety manage the metal detectors.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old dies in fiery crash
Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been charged after he allegedly sent a...
Former GM employee sentenced for threatening to shoot up facility

Latest News

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Here's a look at our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6
Chase Rosenthal
Man sentenced to prison for deadly overdose
HSoMC Pints for Pups rescheduled again
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Blastomycosis case numbers in Delta County remain stable; NIOSH continues to search for source