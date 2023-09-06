MSU introducing walk-through metal detectors at Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan fans will soon see walk-through metal detectors in Spartan Stadium in the next home game.

Michigan State University (MSU)’s new walk-through metal detectors at Spartan Stadium will be in place for the upcoming football game on Sept. 9 vs. Richmond.

“We are committed to continuing to enhance our safety and security portfolio at Michigan State University,” said Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch. “This new addition to Spartan Stadium will continue to make sure the venue remains safe for all to enjoy.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early to help speed up the process of their entry. Guests will not have to initially remove items from their pockets when entering the stadium unless the metal detector alarms. In this case, guests will be checked individually with a security wand.

Walk-through metal detectors are already in place at the Breslin Center. They will also be added to the Wharton Center, Munn Ice Arena and the MSU Tennis Center.

MSU Police and Public Safety manage the metal detectors.

