Multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles lit on fire and shot by a rifle, suspect at large

MSP patrol vehicle
MSP patrol vehicle(Michigan State Police)
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after allegedly lighting multiple State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shooting them with a rifle. Michigan State Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie and that no troopers were in the vehicles at the time.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.

Michigan State Police say anyone with information should contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906)632-2217 or call 911. They are also asking the public and media to avoid the area.

