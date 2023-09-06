Popcorn chicken comes to Jet’s Pizza

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Popcorn chicken is coming to the menu at Jet’s Pizza and will be featured on four new pizzas, a salad, and as a sidekick.

As a sidekick, customers can order 10 ounces of popcorn chicken and choose from a variety of sauces, such as plain, BBQ, mild buffalo, and more.

Popcorn Chicken Sidekick
Popcorn Chicken Sidekick(Jet's Pizza)

A Popcorn Chicken Salad has been added to the menu. The salad is made up of lettuce, cheddar cheese, red onion, mild peppers, grape tomatoes, and popcorn chicken, with a choice of any salad dressing offered.

Popcorn Chicken Salad
Popcorn Chicken Salad(Jet's Pizza)

The four new pizzas are the Popcorn BBQ Chicken Pizza, the Popcorn Aloha BBQ Chicken Pizza, the Popcorn Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza, and the Popcorn Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza.

Popcorn Chicken Pizzas
Popcorn Chicken Pizzas(Jet's Pizza)

“These new pizzas combine two favorites: pizza and popcorn chicken. We felt they would be perfect to bring out for football season,” said John Jetts, CEO and president of Jet’s America, Inc. “We’re excited to see the reactions these delicious new, limited time menu items bring our customers.”

The popcorn chicken menu items will be available now through the end of the year.

