Property registry makes it easier to recover stolen items

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is urging people to register their property so it is easier to track if it gets stolen.

Police said the number of burglaries this year has already surpassed the total for all of 2022, but there’s a website that can help return stolen property and catch thieves.

“It makes it easier to solve crimes like this,” said Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow with the Saginaw Police Department.

Gerow said the number of burglaries in 2023 already has eclipsed the 2022 total, which is why Gerow wants residents and business owners in Saginaw to know about ReportIt, a website where property can be registered online.

If property is stolen after it is registered, authorities have a better chance of recovering it.

“They would take their model numbers and serial numbers of their property, like for example a TV, and register it there. If that TV shows up at a pawn shop where someone tries to pawn it, we’re going to know,” Gerow explained.

He said the information you enter is completely secure and you can access it from any computer with an internet connection using your username and password.

The agency posted about this website about a month ago, but Gerow said there has been little activity.

He is urging everyone to not wait until it’s too late.

“A lot of people put this off. I suggest taking an inventory of your electronics and your valuable items in your homes, and even your firearms, and registering them. You know it’s be proactive, and not scrambling when you’re a victim,” Gerow said.

If you want to register your property, go to the ReportIt website.

