Scattered rain today & cooling down slightly

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re finally going to catch some relief in the heat today as a low pressure system starts to drag across the Great Lakes. Despite the slight cooldown, it will stay very humid. The area will eventually see relief in the humidity by Thursday evening, with Friday and the weekend feeling much more refreshing.

Humidity drops off remarkably later on Thursday. (WNEM)

Today’s showers and storms will hold a lot of moisture so anyone who sees rain can expect a decent downpour if you’re directly under the core of the showers. Otherwise, heavy rain accumulations will be more sporadic. The majority of rain accumulations between today and Thursday will be picked up today.

Today

This morning has been the warmest of the week so far with everyone still exceeding 70 degrees. We’ll be able to maintain this level for the bus stops this morning along with muggy conditions are dew points are checking in around 70 degrees. It’s possible we see a few showers this morning, though most activity should come in during the afternoon. Rain today is also going to be more intermittent in its timing so it won’t rain at all times of the day, they’ll just be moving in and out variably this afternoon.

Rain will be on-and-off. (WNEM)

An isolated risk of severe storms remains possible today, though the overall risk of severe weather is at the lower end of the range. What will be possible today though is called a microburst, which is a very heavy downpour due to a high moisture/rain content within the storm. As that rain crashes into the ground it creates strong wind gusts that can reach the severe level near 60 mph. As an example, think about if you were to take a cup of water and dump it onto the floor. The water falling is the rain within the thunderstorm, and the huge splash it makes in all directions is where it generates the strong wind gusts.

There is an isolated chance for strong wind gusts and microbursts today. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to around 83 degrees, but that is before any showers and storms get going. Once the rain starts this afternoon, temperatures will cool back into the 70s wherever any fresh rain has fell. We’ll have the southwest wind continue with speeds of 10 to 15 mph, then gusting to 20 mph.

Wednesday returns to the lower 80s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any showers leftover will turn more isolated overnight but the mostly cloudy sky will remain. Lows will settle to 64 degrees with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Dew points will settle down closer to 65 degrees, but this means it will still feel a bit muggy starting out on Thursday.

Thursday

The low pressure system will continue to pull through the area brining scattered showers with it. Thunderstorms aren’t expected tomorrow (or should be few and far between) due to the cooler temperatures settling in. These showers will generally be lighter too, likely only adding up to 0.10″ to Wednesday’s totals. Outside of the showers, it will be more of a gloomy, overcast day that will be more reminiscent of what we know to be fall weather.

Thursday's rain will be lighter. (WNEM)

Through Thursday, heavy rain totals will be highly sporadic. (WNEM)

Highs only reach up to 72 degrees with the southwest wind veering to the northwest with a speed of 5 to 15 mph. As mentioned above, dew points will be back into the middle 60s during the day; however, by the evening dew points will drop further. Eventually into Thursday night dew points will be in the 50s.

Thursday will return to the 70s. (WNEM)

For a look at the beautiful weekend, take a look at the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

