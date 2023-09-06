Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.(KARE via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — Three people were found dead at a resort in northern Minnesota, police said Wednesday.

The bodies were discovered around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point in Breezy Point. Police have not disclosed the names of the victims or how they died, but said in a statement there was “no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

The resort is in a popular vacation area in north-central Minnesota, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old dies in fiery crash
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been charged after he allegedly sent a...
Former GM employee sentenced for threatening to shoot up facility
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Three lanes of M-13 to close for bridge repair

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
FILE - Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against BA.2.86 variant.
Updated COVID-19 vaccine should protect against new variant, Moderna says
FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World...
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Lauren Crupi is returning to the classroom after a kidney transplant. Her donor is a fellow...
Teacher gets new kidney from coworker
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt