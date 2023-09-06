Two arrested in Alma on drug charges

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people have been arrested and taken to Gratiot County Jail after Alma police conducted a search warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

It happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Grover, according to police. Officers placed a 28-year-old man and woman into custody on drug-related charges. Five minors were placed in the care of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The case is currently being looked at by the county prosecutor for additional charges.

The Alma Police Department got assistance from Isabella County Sheriff’s Office K9, MAGNET, Gratiot County Central Dispatch and MDHHS.

No other information was released at this time.

