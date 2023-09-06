Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023: 5 things you need to know

By Sierra Searcy and Blake Keller
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are kicking the day off with this compiled list of top stories to know.

1. Eight days away from the expiration of UAW’s contract with the Big Three and the possibility of a strike still exists. It could have an impact on those looking for a new car. Don’t expect a discount on a car purchase and get repairs done before contracts expire.

2. In Saginaw, an overpass above M-13 along I-675 will get repairs after an excavator damaged it last week. Two steel beams will need to be heat straightened, a time consuming process, Michigan Department of Transportation said. M-13 will have one lane of traffic open in each direction until Sept. 20.

3. If you are driving through Bay City, the Independence Bridge will be closed starting Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. The bridge is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

4. Tuscola County will test its tornado warning sirens today, Sept. 6. It is set to begin at 10 a.m. with sirens blaring for three minutes straight. Remember, this is just a test.

5. Tonight is the season finale of Wednesdays in the Park summer concert series. Trilogy Classics Live will take the stage at Wenonah Park, with songs from Journey, Foreigner and Styx. Music begins at 7 p.m. The show is free but donations are appreciated.

