Bill introduced to allow valid CPL holders to carry inside Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bill was introduced Thursday to allow anyone with a valid concealed pistol license inside the Michigan Capitol.

On Aug. 16, new security procedures were implemented to ban guns within the state Capitol and install weapons detection systems at each building entrance. Under the commission’s rules, current legislators with valid concealed pistol licenses are exempt from the weapons ban. State Senator Michele Hoitenga’s bill would extend that exemption to all valid concealed license holders.

“Law-abiding citizens shouldn’t be forced to give up their rights when visiting their state Capitol, nor should they be treated any differently from the lawmakers who they elected to represent them in Lansing,” said Hoitenga, R-Manton. “All CPL holders receive a background check and state-licensed instruction; they should maintain their constitutionally protected right to carry in self-defense, even while inside the Capitol building. Democrats care more about pandering to their radical base than actual public safety.”

