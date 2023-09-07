Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor’s advice regarding ulcer treatment

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug....
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ orders.

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. “We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some.”

Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour in six years kicked off in Tampa, Florida, in February. He was forced to postpone shows planned for Albany, Connecticut and Columbus, Ohio, in March due to illness.

The rock legend turns 74 later this month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old dies in fiery crash
Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been charged after he allegedly sent a...
Former GM employee sentenced for threatening to shoot up facility

Latest News

Sleep-related infant deaths increasing in Saginaw County.
Increase in infant deaths due to unsafe sleep practices
Health officials are cautioning parents not to sleep with their babies as they see an increase...
Increase in infant mortality due to unsafe sleep practices
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Google reaches tentative settlement with all 50 states over alleged app store monopoly
Two men have pleaded guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state in attacks...
2 men plead guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state on Christmas Day
Crash on US-23
Crash closes all lanes of SB US-23 at Exit 84