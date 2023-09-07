Consumers Energy: 56 rescued turtle hatchlings released to wetlands

DANSVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) – Consumers Energy announced that 56 turtle hatchlings were released into their natural wetland habitats after being found by the utility company.

Consumers said the turtles were found as eggs along the Mid-Michigan Pipeline Project and were safely removed from the path throughout the course of the summer.

The utility company said the turtles were incubated and cared for by Herpetological Resource and Management (HRM).

Turtle Hatchlings released into their natural habitats. (Consumers Energy)

“At Consumers Energy we believe in leaving our communities better than we found them, and that is why years of careful planning with environmental partners at the local, state, and federal levels went into the execution of the first phase of this pipeline project,” said Chris Fultz, Consumers Energy’s vice president of gas operations. “This work is not just about following the permit requirements, it is about doing what is best for the wildlife in the area, and we continue to be grateful for partners that help us do that.”

HRM rescued and incubated the eggs throughout the summer, according to Consumers.

The turtles were released on Thursday, Sept. 7. In total, 39 Eastern Snapping, 12 Midland Painted, and five Blanding’s turtles were released, Consumers Energy said.

Consumers said Blanding’s turtles are a protected species in Michigan, so several of the hatchlings will remain under the care of HRM throughout the winter before being released in the spring. The process is called “headstarting,” and will increase chances for survival and reproduction, consumers said.

“HRM is proud to collaborate with Consumers Energy helping to ensure the next generation of turtles in Michigan,” said Dave Mifsud, owner and manager of HRM. “Through their efforts of rescuing turtles and headstarting hatchlings we are helping support the protection and conservation of these imperiled species.”

The utility company said it has been working with HRM since 2009, rescuing/relocating nearly 30,000 amphibians and reptiles out of the pathway of construction.

A video of the release of the turtle hatchlings on Thursday can be found here.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.