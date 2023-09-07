Cooler Thursday with lightly scattered showers, fall-feel on Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures and the humidity are finally dialing back after a hot start to the week. We’ll see this cooling trend continue today and Friday with comfortable weekend remaining ahead of us. For a peek at the weekend, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

As far as showers go today, they’ll be lightly scattered and stay on the lighter side too. There will be some lingering dampness between showers but it’s not expected to be a complete washout of a day. Due to the scattered nature, there are some towns who may not see any rain at all today. These showers moving through are continuing to take the humidity with it, so dew points will decrease even more as we head into tonight.

Humidity levels are improving! (WNEM)

Today

Due to the recent rain, there is some haziness this morning. We haven’t seen any fog that has been extremely impactful for our area. At the bus stop it’s feeling much more comfortable with temperatures back to the middle 60s and lower humidity. There are going to be a few isolated showers near the off-to-school time this morning, this best chance is looking nearer to the Saginaw Bay. As mentioned above though, today’s showers will be more scattered and intermittent for any given location, also no storms are expected. Outside of the showers, there will be a decent amount of clouds today.

Today will see some light scattered showers. (WNEM)

Highs will be cooler as a result of the mostly cloudy skies. We only reach up to 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities, 73 degrees in Flint, while up north temperatures may not even cross 70 degrees today. We’ll have a westerly wind earlier this morning that veers to the northwest by midday holding wind speeds at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be cooler than Wednesday by almost 10 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

You’ll definitely be able to give the A/C a break tonight with lows falling back to 57 degrees and dew points returning to the 50s as well! An isolated shower may remain, otherwise it’ll be mostly cloudy with a light north northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night will be cooler. (WNEM)

Friday (Fall Alert! 🍂)

The clouds will be more stubborn through the day as the trough that drove the low through will still slightly reside over our area. The clouds and cooler weather will give this day one of our better first tastes of fall of this month. Highs will only get up to 66 degrees with lows by Friday night at 54 degrees. Dew points through the entire day will also stay in the 50s and we’ll have a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph. If you enjoy fall, Friday will certainly be the day of the week for you!

Friday will be the coolest day of this week. (WNEM)

Although a stray shower or some drizzle is also possible (mostly in the morning), all of your Friday will be dry. Great news for Friday Night Lights football at our area high schools!

