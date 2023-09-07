Crash closes all lanes of SB US-23 at Exit 84

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported a crash has closed all lanes of southbound US-23.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6 shortly after 10 p.m., MDOT reported all lanes of southbound US-23 have been closed at Exit 84 (Thompson Road) due to a crash.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

