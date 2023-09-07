Game of the Week, week three preview: Grand Blanc Bobcats

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – The third WNEM Game of the Week is set to kick off Friday, Sept. 8, and the home team of Grand Blanc is ready for their first varsity game in their new stadium.

The Bobcats came into this week with a convincing victory to bring them to 1-1 on the season. While the program has yet to miss the playoffs since 2015, this team is looking for a better season than last year where they went 4-6.

This will be Grand Blanc’s first varsity football game at the brand-new $44 million stadium.

The Bobcats know how big this game is and are ready to show the entire Saginaw Valley League on Friday how physical this team can be.

“We know it’s a really good opponent,” said Kaleb Forr, the head football coach for Grand Blanc. “They’re well coached, they’re tough, they’re physical so we have to match that energy and that toughness. Our emphasis all year has been on building toughness, building a team that’s built on running the ball and playing great defense so that’s what we’re going to emphasize this week in practice. Our kids have had a great week so far and look forward to the challenge on Friday.”

Carson Hoewe, a senior at Grand Blanc, said they are focusing on fundamentals to get prepared.

“Obviously, it’s a huge game. Obviously, we’re Game of the Week, so it’s a big stage and we’re definitely all ready for it, but when it comes to practice we really need to be intense and focused and focus on fundamentals all week,” he said.

Make sure you tune back into TV5 Friday evening, where we’ll be live at the new stadium at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.