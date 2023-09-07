Genesee Co. Animal Control needs volunteers

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Animal Control is in need of more volunteers.

“We are always looking for volunteers, we have a ton but we definitely need more. We have a ton of dogs. We’re over capacity,” said Hannah Peterson, the shelter’s social media specialist.

Staff said the shelter is housing more than 120 dogs and the crowded environment is causing a lot of stress on the animals, who are already in a stressful situation. Staff said volunteers can make a drastic impact on the dogs quality of life.

“Volunteers are the ones that help with enrichment, socialization, exercise - being able to go for walks. All that good stuff is really done with our volunteers,” Peterson said.

Anyone who’s interested must go through orientation, which can be done online. After that, Genesee County Animal Control will need to know their availabilities - including a day and two-hour time slot. After that, they will need to do two days of shadowing a current volunteer.

The shelter is also looking for foster homes and people looking to adopt a new family pet.

For more volunteering information, head to the shelter’s Facebook page.

