Government officials, first responders gather at Capitol remembering, honoring lives lost on Sept. 11

(WILX)
By WILX News 10 and Marz Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Representatives are taking the time to remember the lives lost from the attack on our country 22 years ago on Sept. 11.

Government officials and first responders are at the Capitol on Sept. 7 to remember who was lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and then also honor the first responders on the front lines daily.

There will be speakers and several ceremonies that are customary in certain departments.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
19-year-old dies in fiery crash
Chase Rosenthal
Man sentenced to prison for deadly overdose

Latest News

Ford logo on grill
UAW-represented Ford employees receive sizeable raise
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7
Bill introduced to allow valid CPL holders to carry inside Michigan Capitol
Our back to school coverage winds down with a last look at first day photos!
Two more days of TV5's back to school photos!