Increase in infant deaths due to unsafe sleep practices

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County is reporting an uptick in sleep-related deaths in infants this year.

“We have an increase in infant sleep-related deaths. We need to move forward and really put those practices in place,” said Julie Bearup, a registered nurse at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw.

Health officials in Saginaw County are cautioning parents not to sleep with their babies as they are seeing an increase in infant deaths related to unsafe sleep practices.

“We are, in Saginaw County, the fifth highest for sleep-related deaths, and in the state of Michigan alone, a baby will die every two to three days,” Bearup said.

Bearup provided some examples of what unsafe sleeping practices look like.

“Unsafe sleep is putting a baby on their stomach, having a lot of like, stuffed animals, blankets in the crib, having bumpers in the crib. Sleeping with their baby is unsafe,” she said.

In Saginaw County alone, in the past year, it is being reported that nine babies have died from sleep-related deaths, which are sometimes the result of a parent or caregiver falling asleep with the baby and accidentally rolling over and pinning the child under them, against a wall, or the headboard.

“Especially after you give birth, you know, being in the hospital and you just come home and you’re tired, and you fall asleep, and so that is a potential as well for that happening. Parents get tired, they get exhausted, and so it’s not anything intentional,” Bearup said.

She said to avoid these accidents, parents should place babies in their cribs with no blankets, pillows, stuffed animals, or bumpers. If parents feel they are about to fall asleep, they should place the baby in a crib or pack and play.

For extra precaution, parents should set a timer on their phones to help wake them up in case they do happen to fall asleep.

Bearup also suggested wrapping your baby in a sleep sack.

“They can reach out to their provider or their local health department and they can get them the resources that they need to have a pack and play available or crib available,” she said. “There are all kinds of resources out there you just have to, you know, reach out to them.”

Bearup said you can also use an empty dresser drawer.

“If they have a decent dresser drawer that’s safe and solid and sturdy, they could put it on the floor with nothing in it. Just the baby in a sleep sack,” she said.

Experts say when you’re putting your baby to bed, remember the ABCs: alone, on their back, and in a crib.

Health experts with Covenant added do not put the baby to sleep in a swing or car seat either but stick to the ABCs

