McLaren Bay Region RNs fighting for contract for safer staffing

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Nurses at McLaren Bay Region said they’re fighting for a new contract to keep everyone safe.

TV5 went to the nurses’ rally on Thursday, Sept. 7, and they said the health of both patients and RN’s is on the line.

“Safe staffing September is all about our patients and our community,” said Laken Gray, ICU RN and president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) nurse unit at McLaren Bay. “We want to keep our patients and our community safe here.”

And that’s why Gray, along with other McLaren Bay hospital nurses, gathered Thursday to highlight how RN staffing ratios help keep the community safe and healthy.

“It just makes it very hard to be able to care for our patients properly. If you’re pushing up to about seven patients a piece, you actually get eight minutes once an hour with each one of your patients to be able to take their loved ones to the bathroom, get their meds, be able to get all their stuff, be able to chart and everything,” Gray explained “Eight minutes is not a lot.”

But the impact goes beyond the hospital room. Gray said the stress can also take a mental toll.

“We’re burned out, it’s hard to go to work sometimes. People have a lot of anxiety, PTSD, different things like that. People cry at work because they’re so stressed,” she said.

All of this is in the midst of negotiations with McLaren to provide safer staffing levels and higher pay. Stacey Klump, chief nursing officer for the hospital, says though they are working on a solution their goals do align.

“[The goal] is to provide the very best, safe patient care and making sure we provide our nurses with the resources and tools to be able to provide that excellent care,” Klump said.

In the past two months there have been 48 staffing emergencies reported in the McLaren RN unit.

“We have a contractual process where we document when nurses are pulled from one unit to another, perhaps from an ICU to a progressive care unit,” Klump said. “That did happen 48 times in the two months they referenced. Overall, the amount of occurrences that actually happened 3 percent of the time.”

She said they are continuously looking for ways to recruit more employees through various partnerships including with colleges.

Last month, Unite Here Local 24 workers at McLaren-Bay rallied for a new contract seeking safe staffing levels and fair and competitive wages.

McLaren Bay sent TV5 an additional statement:

During the past several years, hospitals across the country have dealt with staffing issues; however, over the course of the last year, RN staffing has significantly improved nationally and at McLaren Bay Region. Staffing issues have become a typical talking point used by union leadership throughout the health care industry to create a false narrative of unsafe patient care. Our nurses and the entire clinical team at McLaren Bay Region provide outstanding and safe care to our community, and have done so for many, many years. We have safe nurse-to-patient staffing ratios to ensure we have appropriate staffing at the bedside.

We staff to our contractual nurse-to-patient ratios more than 99 percent of the time, which is, on average, better than national RN staffing benchmarks for ratios. In those cases where staffing is impacted by nurse call-ins, census fluctuations and patient emergencies, we use our “staffing emergency” process, which is simply a contractual procedure to reassign nurses to ensure safe staffing.

McLaren Bay Region has taken a multi-pronged approach to ensure high-quality, safe patient care even when dealing industrywide staffing issues. Some of the measures the hospital has taken to attract and retain qualified caregivers include: appreciation bonuses, retention bonuses, sign-on bonuses, financial shift incentives, and utilizing temporary and agency staff to ease the burden of our full-time clinicians. Additionally, McLaren Bay Region has been active in its recruitment of additional nursing staff, hiring 29 nurses in the past six months, reducing staffing issues and ensuring McLaren Bay Region meets its obligations in the contract, and more importantly, its commitment to safe care to our community.

We expect the union to continue to attempt to rally nurses and the community for support of their negotiations campaign. McLaren Bay Region remains committed to providing factual information about our safe staffing and will not be deterred by the attempts to besmirch the long-standing safety record of our hospital. It is not necessary to fight or misrepresent the quality care our nurses and support staff provide to secure a fair contract. We are bargaining in good faith on a new contract as we want to provide our nurses with fair, competitive wages and benefits and allows our hospital to care for patients.

