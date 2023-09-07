Nonprofit seeking ARPA funds for neighborhood improvement projects

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Court Street Village Nonprofit is trying to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to stabilize and improve neighborhoods in downtown Flint.

“Our goal is to help stabilize and improve the downtown neighborhoods that we work with,” said Norma Sain, the executive director of Court Street Village Nonprofit in Flint.

Sain is working to secure ARPA funds from the city of Flint to be used in the Central Park and Fairfield Village neighborhoods.

She has requested $200,000 ARPA dollars for roof projects and $225,000 for paint projects.

“The city of Flint has graciously approved the grant for the roof project that we applied for. What roofs do is they help stabilize the housing stock, but what the paint project does, that’s actually meant to improve the housing stock. Which will in turn transform a neighborhood, and increase property values, and that’s what our goal is,” Sain explained.

Sain pointed to a recent study conducted in another neighborhood she works with and said since 2016, 60 percent of residents there have spent money to upgrade their properties based on some of the projects Court Street Village performed there.

“Housing values have doubled, and that was before the housing boom happened due to COVID. Vacancy rates are reduced. Crime is reduced,” she said.

Now, Sain wants to bring those same results to Central Park and Fairfield Village, but she said she can’t do it without enough votes from city leaders.

“I hope at Monday night’s council meeting, they can see to approve this,” she said.

Sain said the paint project is being considered by the city’s special affairs committee. If approved, it would then move to the city council for consideration.

The next meetings for both are Monday, Sept. 11.

