'Pawn Stars Do America' search for extras in Michigan

(Pawn Stars Do America)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Pawn Stars fans have a chance to appear in a future Pawn Stars Do America episode.

Pawn Stars Do America will be taping episodes in Detroit starting Sept. 26 and is searching for background extras.

According to the production, participants must be local to the Detroit area, as transportation will not be provided. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Taping takes about eight hours and includes a free lunch. A $150 stipend will be provided after attending the taping.

If selected, you can even bring a unique item you like or are interested in selling.

Visit OS LA Productions to apply.

