Slowly working our way toward clearing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been a much more tame day when it comes to rain, but we’ve still had our bouts of drizzle and light showers.

As we head through the evening hours tonight, that may continue for awhile in places but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Although it may be slower than we’d like, we’ll eventually get there and all signs are pointing toward this weekend being worth the wait.

This Evening & Overnight

Any showers or drizzle at this point will feel more like a nuisance than anything, with the heavier rain we experienced last night well to the east of us now. Keep in mind as you check the radar tonight, drizzle often sneaks below the radar beam so it may not tell the whole story this evening.

Lows will be cooler tonight in the 50s. (WNEM)

Even in the absence of rain or drizzle, clouds will linger through the night. We will be cooler than the last few nights with our 60s and 70s dropping into the 50s for lows, but the clouds will prevent us from falling further than we otherwise would.

Winds will generally be around 5 to 15 miles per hour from the north to north northeast tonight.

Friday

Friday should be fairly uneventful, and there’s nothing wrong with that! We’ll keep a small chance of drizzle in the forecast just to be on the safe side during the morning as set ups like these tend to linger, but overall that threat should drop into the second half of the day.

Clouds will be slow to clear, but should start clearing from north to south during the afternoon and evening hours. Those farther south will be the last to clear, so they will have the lowest chance to see some late day sun. Those farther north seem to have a much better shot.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the 60s to wrap up the workweek, with the mugginess finally letting up. Winds will be northerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday Night Football should be in great shape Friday evening! (WNEM)

Friday night plans, including high school football should be quite pleasant! Temperatures will be very fall-like in the 60s, and we’ll gradually drop into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows.

Saturday & Sunday

So far, the weekend ahead looks great! Both days are expected to feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Humidity is not expected to be a factor either day, and all outdoor plans should be full go!

More details on the weekend will be available with tomorrow’s update!

