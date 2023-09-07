Suspect in custody after Michigan State Police cars set on fire, shot at

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they lit multiple MSP patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with a rifle Wednesday morning.(MSP)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A person is in police custody after multiple Michigan State Police patrol cars were lit on fire and struck with gunfire in Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday.

At 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, multiple patrol vehicles parked at the MSP Sault Ste. Marie post were lit on fire and struck with gunfire.

The suspect was described as a man wearing camouflage and driving a silver Honda CRV. Troopers said he was armed and dangerous.

The suspect was eventually located at a property on Riverside Dr. near Sault Ste. Marie and was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the damage is asked to contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie post.

