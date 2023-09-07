Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Thursday morning, Mid-Michigan! We hope you have a wonderful morning ahead. To get your day started, we have a list of stories to know.

1. Michigan energy customers experienced an average of 14.6 hours of power outages yearly from 2013 to 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That is double the national average of 7.3 hours. Michigan ranks sixth worst in the nation. Michigan Public Service Commission is auditing utility companies now.

2. Today, McLaren Bay Region nurses to kick off safe staffing September. There were 48 staffing emergencies in the McLaren RN unit in July and August. Fewer nurses means each nurse will care for more patients and could impact your stay at the hospital. There’s a press conference set at 9 a.m. at Uptown Park in Bay City.

3. Michigan State University has implemented new metal detectors on campus. Walk-through metal detectors are now at Spartan Stadium. This adds to the university’s already-existing safety and security portfolio. Expect the metal detectors at MSU’s football game against Richmond on Sept. 9.

4. St. Joseph Parish of Saginaw will celebrate 150 years! The 150th Jubilee Celebration Dinner is Saturday, Sept. 9 at Horizons Conference Center at 6 p.m. There’s a welcome reception, dance, mass and more. Check out their website for more.

5. Camp Fish Tales has a fundraiser today to help kids of all ages and abilities enjoy the outdoors. It is the 7th annual fish races. Admission is $25 per person and includes dinner and an evening of gambling fun. Event is BYOB. Must be 18-years-old to attend and place bets. Go to their website for info.

