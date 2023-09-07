UAW-represented Ford employees receive sizeable raise

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - About 8,000 UAW-represented Ford employees received a sizeable raise on Labor Day, Ford Motor Company said.

Employees will now earn $4.33 more per hour on average, which increases yearly earnings by $9,000; with overtime employees could earn more than $10,000 yearly.

Ford said the pay increases were negotiated by Ford and the UAW in 2019 in an effort to shorten the time it takes employees to reach the top average wage. The top wage depends on the type of job an employee works and according to Ford, the average is $32 per hour.

Normally it would take employees eight years to reach top wage, but the agreement cuts that time in half for those 8,000 employees.

“These pay raises are an example of Ford’s commitment to improving the lives of our hourly workforce,” said Bryce Currie, Ford vice president, Manufacturing.

Eighty percent of all Ford’s UAW-represented hourly employees are at the top wage rate and, according to Ford, they are earning higher wages than 90 percent of all hourly employees in the U.S. auto industry.

Permanent hourly manufacturing employees were eligible for the pay increase if they were hired before the 2019 contract effective date and were earning at least $24.40 per hour as of Sept. 1 2023, Ford said.

Employees will see their wages increased on their next paystub.

