UAW-represented Ford employees receive sizeable raise

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - About 8,000 UAW-represented Ford employees received a sizeable raise on Labor Day, Ford Motor Company said.

Employees will now earn $4.33 more per hour on average, which increases yearly earnings by $9,000; with overtime employees could earn more than $10,000 yearly.

Ford said the pay increases were negotiated by Ford and the UAW in 2019 in an effort to shorten the time it takes employees to reach the top average wage. The top wage depends on the type of job an employee works and according to Ford, the average is $32 per hour.

Normally it would take employees eight years to reach top wage, but the agreement cuts that time in half for those 8,000 employees.

“These pay raises are an example of Ford’s commitment to improving the lives of our hourly workforce,” said Bryce Currie, Ford vice president, Manufacturing.

Eighty percent of all Ford’s UAW-represented hourly employees are at the top wage rate and, according to Ford, they are earning higher wages than 90 percent of all hourly employees in the U.S. auto industry.

Permanent hourly manufacturing employees were eligible for the pay increase if they were hired before the 2019 contract effective date and were earning at least $24.40 per hour as of Sept. 1 2023, Ford said.

Employees will see their wages increased on their next paystub.

Read next:
First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but it’s a start
UAW strike looming
Government officials, first responders gather at Capitol remembering, honoring lives lost on Sept. 11
Government officials, first responders gather at Capitol remembering, honoring lives lost on...
Increase in infant deaths due to unsafe sleep practices
Sleep-related infant deaths increasing in Saginaw County.
Michigan veterans advocate for suicide prevention
Michigan veterans advocate for suicide prevention

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
19-year-old dies in fiery crash
Chase Rosenthal
Man sentenced to prison for deadly overdose

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7
Bill introduced to allow valid CPL holders to carry inside Michigan Capitol
Government officials, first responders gather at Capitol remembering, honoring lives lost on Sept. 11
Our back to school coverage winds down with a last look at first day photos!
Two more days of TV5's back to school photos!