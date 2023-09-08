AT&T delivers school supplies to local schools

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Backpacks filled with school supplies were delivered to local schools on Friday.

AT&T was at Central Park Elementary in Midland on Friday, Sept. 8 donating bags to students in need throughout the district.

The packs include folders, paper, writing utensils, and other essential school supplies.

Staff with AT&T said this is the 23rd year the company has delivered backpacks in Michigan

“From the UP down to Bay City, Saginaw, Midland, across west Michigan, and down in southeast Michigan, we’re delivering backpacks all over. This is a great part of our job and we love to give back to the communities that we live, work, and play,” said Gavin Goetz, the director of government affairs for AT&T in Michigan.

Backpacks were also delivered to Coleman and Beaverton Elementary Schools.

