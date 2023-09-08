Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.

FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a vehicle in Logan County, West Virginia.(Gray News, file)
By Kristen Bentley and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while on the way to his school bus stop Friday.

Logan County Sheriff deputies say they received a call about the incident about 6:50 a.m. They say it happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, they found the boy in the road.

A witness told deputies the boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle turning onto the street.

The driver stated they were unable to see the boy in the road and hit him.

The boy was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Boone Memorial Hospital. No word on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation.

