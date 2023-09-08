Cash reward offered for tips about unsolved murder

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County need help finding information about an unsolved murder.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 about 4:15 a.m., 44-year-old Marquis Sanders was shot to death outside of Continental Club Grill in the 3400 block on Industrial Avenue near Pasadena Avenue in Flint, Crime Stoppers said.

Marquis Sanders
Marquis Sanders(Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)

Crime Stoppers said it is offering up to $2,500 for tips about this murder that help lead to an arrest.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or crimestoppersofflint.com.

Read next:
Sheriff’s office looking for owners of potentially stolen bear mount, bows
Full body bear mount
Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
Automaker Stellantis makes counteroffer to United Auto Workers
UAW
AT&T delivers school supplies to local schools
Backpacks filled with school supplies were delivered to local schools on Friday.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crash on US-23 in Genesee County
Two injured following crash on SB US-23
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect in custody after Michigan State Police cars set on fire, shot at
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Local sheriff’s office responding to mental health crisis

Latest News

Frankenmuth Auto Fest
Thousands attend day 1 of Frankenmuth Auto Fest
Friday, Sept. 8 is the official first day of Frankenmuth Auto Fest.
Thousands attend day 1 of Frankenmuth Auto Fest
Bikes on the Bricks
First day of Bikes on the Bricks kicks off
R.I.S.E. logo
New program helps inmates ‘R.I.S.E.’ to reclaim their lives
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post