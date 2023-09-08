Cash reward offered for tips about unsolved murder

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County need help finding information about an unsolved murder.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 about 4:15 a.m., 44-year-old Marquis Sanders was shot to death outside of Continental Club Grill in the 3400 block on Industrial Avenue near Pasadena Avenue in Flint, Crime Stoppers said.

Marquis Sanders (Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)

Crime Stoppers said it is offering up to $2,500 for tips about this murder that help lead to an arrest.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or crimestoppersofflint.com.

